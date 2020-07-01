Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 52,865 cases, 2,876 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the newest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday.

As of June 30, a total of 52,865(+1,076) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,876(+13) deaths and 7,911 hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

No briefing is scheduled for Wednesday. The next briefing is expected to be held on Thursday, May 2 at 2 p.m. He is expected to discuss plans to reopen schools during that briefing.

Governor DeWine announced Monday that nursing homes in Ohio will open for outdoor visitation beginning July 20.

Governor DeWine discussed the hospitalization trend, saying it is a lagging indicator. He says last week (June 21-27) is significant, it was the first week we saw an increase in hospitalization numbers in more than two months.

Monday, Governor DeWine said last week we had around 500-550 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, this week we are around 650. He said Cleveland, Dayton, Cincinnati have the largest numbers.

Governor DeWine says some people are wondering if our increase is only because we are testing more. He says the experts they are consulting don’t believe that’s entirely the case.

The governor says the rate of positive tests has been running between 4-6%. Previously we were only testing our sickest, now that we are testing more people including those without symptoms our positivity rate should be dropping. That’s not happening.

