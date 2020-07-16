Coronavirus Thursday update: DeWine, Husted to hold briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are scheduled to discuss the latest efforts to slow the response of coronavirus in Ohio Thursday afternoon.

As of July 15, a total of 69,311(+1,316) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,075(+6) deaths and 9,209(+160) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 47,303 patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

The state will release updated county-by-county risk levels during Thursday’s update.

Wednesday, DeWine broke from the press briefing format to deliver a televised address, imploring Ohioans to wear masks, or risk a rise in cases similar to Florida and Arizona.

The governor said the virus is ‘clearly, clearly’ spreading in Ohio and hospitals are seeing more and more COVID-19 patients.

“Clearly our number of new cases is not just the result of increased testing,” said DeWine. The number of positive tests has outpaced the increase in testing.

DeWine says he’s afraid the window of opportunity to reverse course on the current situation is running out.