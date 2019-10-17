CVS manager rips up veterans boot camp photo

A marine corps veteran is upset.

He says a manager at CVS pharmacy was disrespectful– by ripping his boot camp photo right in front of him.

Larry Regedanz went to CVS to get a copy made of his 1986 boot camp photo.

It was for his mom, who hoped to have it posted downtown to honor him like other veterans from the city.

Her and my wife were planning to get one of the banners to hang up on Main Street Larry Regedanz

But when he got there to pick up his photo, he says the manager told him she couldn’t complete the order because of copyright infringement and that the photo destroyed.

She said, here it is. It wasn’t destroyed. I said I thought it was destroyed Larry Regedanz

According to the police report, shortly after Regadanz questioned the manager about his photo being destroyed, she proceeded to rip it in front of him.

At that point, she ripped it up in my face. I couldn’t believe it Larry Regedanz

The CVS manager then called the police.

The police showed up at my mom’s house and questioned her and got a hold of me and basically said she felt threatened Larry Regedanz

Army veteran, Donald Ayars, says he had his photocopied at the same CVS location.

His photo, my photoif there’s a copyright infringement, we both did it. In fact, all of these banners downtown are copyright infringement Donald Ayars

He went to CVS pharmacy Wednesday morning to get an explanation.

She told me that it’s two sides to every story and I cannot comment on our side yet Donald Ayars

Chief Thomas Wales says his department respects all military members.

**but** he doesn’t expect charges to be filed because no criminal activity took place.

CVS corporate apologized to Regedanz and his mother for their recent experience and says it is fully investigating the matter.

The company said Regedanz **told** the manager to tear up the copy that was printed from his online order.