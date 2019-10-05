Franciscan University of Steubenville welcomes 7th president

An inauguration was held for Father Dave Pivonka inside the University’s Finnegan Field House.

Pivonka graduated from Franciscan in 1989.



He later held numerous positions with the university before leaving to preach around the world in 2008.

In his new role – Pivonka says he’s already working on NEW ways to improve the university – specifically – the school’s online program.

To make sure that the uniqueness of Franciscan is reflected in our online programs because we want to make sure that they encounter christ as they do at the university but also the love of the church so that’s something we are really working on. Rev. Dave Pivonka

Pivonka soon heads on a nationwide tour.

He will visit 26 cities – meeting with alumni and sharing the ideas of the university with prospective students.

Pivonka replaces former President – Father Shawn Sheridan.