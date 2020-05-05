Gay teacher ousted from Catholic school in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – The Archbishop of Cincinnati is further explaining his decision to oust a gay teacher from a Catholic high school.

According to the Dayton Daily News, Jim Zimmerman taught English at Alter High School in Kettering for 23 years.

The newspaper reports the school did not renew Zimmerman’s contract after Archbishop Dennis Schnurr’s office raised concern.

Teachers at schools in the Cincinnati Archdiocese sign contracts, which include agreements that prohibit behavior that is “in contradiction to Catholic social doctrine or morals”.

The Dayton Daily news also reports Archbishop Schnurr wrote in part of his letter that policies are driven by “the enduring teaching of the Catholic church – not hate, bigotry or homophobia, as some have alleged”.