Gov. DeWine: Ohio heading toward status of Florida and Arizona, 2 states overwhelmed by COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide address Wednesday, he compared Ohio’s rise in coronavirus cases to that of Florida and Arizona, two states currently overwhelmed by COVID-19.

Gov. DeWine said Ohio is on a similar path to that of those two states by comparing the numbers they reported last month to the numbers being seen in Ohio this month.

On June 9, Florida and Arizona had about 1,200 cases per day and Gov. DeWine pointed out the fact that Ohio had about that same number on July 14.

“This past Sunday, just one month later, Florida’s case numbers were at 15,300 new cases in one day,” DeWine said. “As of Sunday, Arizona was at 3,400 cases per day . . . If we do not change course, Florida and Arizona will be our future.”

DeWine added a month ago, Florida averaged 8.3 cases per 100,000 residents per day, a little bit under what Ohio is currently experiencing. As of yesterday, Florida’s new cases increased six-fold per day, which is 51 cases per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Arizona averaged about 18 new cases per 100,000 residents per day last month. But that increased two and half times as of July 14.