Governor orders flags lowered to honor Ohio soldier killed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in parts of the state lowered to half-staff to honor an Ohio soldier killed in an Army training accident in Georgia.

Ohio’s Republican governor on Tuesday ordered U.S. and Ohio flags flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Ashtabula County and at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe (ryf) Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus to honor of Cpl. Thomas Walker. The Army says the 22-year-old Conneaut man and two other soldiers died Sunday when their armored vehicle rolled off a bridge and was submerged in a stream during training at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

DeWine’s order is effective until sunset the day of Walker’s funeral. Details about the timing of the funeral weren’t immediately announced.