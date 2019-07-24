Infant drowns after falling into Mad River

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An infant who fell into Mad River Tuesday afternoon, prompting a water rescue response from several nearby agencies, has died.

Around 2:15 pm, a female canoer called 911 from Mad River and told dispatchers her infant child had just fallen into the water.

She said that she, along with other members of her party, were floating down Mad River when they came across several fallen trees and debris south of OH-55 and the infant fell from the mother’s lap, disappearing under the rushing water.

Deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and members of the German Township, JSP Fire Department, and Enon-Mad River Fire/EMS responded to the scene.

Several crews put rescue boats in the water and began searching for the boaters and the missing child.

Law enforcement officers from Clark County and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources also responded to help with the search.

The boaters were found among an area with fallen trees and debris roughly a half mile south of OH-55.

Two of them were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Rescue dive teams with German Township, JSP Fire, and Enon-Mad River searched the area where the child was last seen.

Around 5:05 pm, the child was found among a debris-filled area of the river.

They were immediately removed from the water and law enforcement began CPR.

The child was then transferred to the river rescue crew, who continued CPR and took the child to a waiting ambulance.

They were taken to Mercy Hospital in Urbana, where life saving measures were continued, but the child was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.