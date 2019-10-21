Man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Ohio

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A chase involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper ended with a fatal trooper-involved shooting in Trotwood early Monday.

The chase started just after 1 a.m. Monday on US-35 near I-675 in Greene County.

Authorities say a trooper tried to pull over a speeding vehicle, but that vehicle took off. The trooper chased the vehicle on US-35, with speeds topping 100 miles per hour during the chase.

The suspect vehicle exited on S.R. 49, before stopping in the middle of the road near the Lowes.

According to authorities, the driver got out of the vehicle and showed a weapon. The man reportedly pointed the weapon at the trooper.

The trooper got out of his cruiser and retrieved a rifle from his trunk.

The trooper saw the man advancing on him with his gun pointed. At that point, the trooper fired three times, hitting the suspect with all three shots.

Troopers and Trotwood Police performed first aid on the man until medics arrived. The suspect, identified as a 21-year-old man, died at the scene.

Montgomery County authorities issued a “Signal 99” call for countywide assistance following the shooting. That call was canceled a short time later.

The man’s identity has not been released.

An OSP spokesperson says the trooper involved in the shooting has been with OSP for two years and seven months. The trooper is on administrative leave, per department policy.

Authorities shut down S.R. 49 at Olive Road, as well as Salem and Salem Bend while they investigated, however, all roads opened back up shortly before 6:30 am.