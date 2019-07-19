Over $14,000 seized and drugs found in Belmont County arrest

Late last night, Belmont County Sheriffs along with St.Clairsville Police arrested Anthony Holt of Detriot Michigan.

Holt was arrested after officers and K-9 Hyra discovered heroin, crack cocaine, and oxycodone hydrochloride

Hyra

Officers also seized $ 14,802 from the vehicle.

Holt was booked into Belmont County Jail on the following charges

Conveyance felony 3, possession of heroin felony, trafficking in heroin felony, possession of crack cocaine felony 5, trafficking in crack cocaine felony 5, possession of schedule II drugs felony 5, and trafficking in schedule II drugs felony 5.

Holt’s bond is currently set at $50,000 dollars