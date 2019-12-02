Millions flowing into Ohio Counties from Oil and Gas Industry

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WTRF) – The Ohio Oil and Gas Association has come out with a report that shows the Gas and Oil industry has paid more then $141.9 million in real estate property taxes in eight buckeye state counties between 2010 and 2017.

Those counties include Belmont, Jefferson, Harrison, Monroe, Noble, Carroll, Columbiana, and Guernsey.

Belmont County leading the way with the largest increase in greatest growth and production.

This money contributes for a lot of things within the counties.

“100 percent of this money stays locally, none goes to Columbus or to D.C. 60 to 70 percent goes to schools because it is a property tax. Then the rest gets distributed to counties, townships, villages, or what ever levies are in that particular area. Could be a fire levy, a water levy things of that nature.” Mike Chadsey – The Ohio Oil and Gas Association Director Public Relations

Officials with the Oil and Gas industry say they did this report because they wanted to know what the local impact was.

