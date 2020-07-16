Nearly 60% of Ohio to be under mask mandate as virus spreads

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine orders nearly 60% of Ohioans to wear a mask in public the day after a statewide address pushing the importance of personal responsibility in combating the coronavirus.

The state reported 1,290 daily cases Thursday, with 28 deaths and 115 virus-related hospitalizations.

DeWine says the state “is sliding down a very dangerous path” as the majority of the infections in each of the counties listed as red on the state’s color-coded alert system happened outside of congregate settings and some of it from travel to states like Florida and Arizona.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter