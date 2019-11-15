Oh: couple allegedly beat, starved 47lb 11-year-old girl

A couple is sitting behind bars–

Accused of starving and abusing an 11-year-old girl so severely, her life was in danger by the time someone got to her.

Apparently she’d been living with Charles and Margaret breeze for 6 years like this.

It started six years ago with a private custody change in bracken county, Kentucky.

Brown county prosecutor Zac Corbin says Margaret and Charles Breeze were given custody of the 11-year-old girl.

I think there was some distant familial relationship and it sounds like there was really no one else that stepped up Zac Corbin – Brown county prosecutor

The 11-year-old was 47 pounds when she was found.

She had no access to a bathroom, forced to wear diapers.

Locked in a bedroom and fed rice once a day, all while on video surveillance according to court documents.

I was surprised. If we knew anything about the kid we would’ve called law enforcement or talked to somebody Michael Mckinzie- Neighbor

For more perspective, we spoke to the director of brown county job and family services.

Mitch sharp says, according to the interstate child placement compact, their agency should have’ been notified of the child’s move from Kentucky to Ohio so it can make sure she was properly cared for.

Sharp says they were not notified.

She made the report and probably saved a life Zac Corbin – Brown county prosecutor

The child’s online teacher reported to authorities when the girl told her she was hungry and had a stomach ache.

Then, job and family services stepped in.

She’s been placed in a safe, loving, nurturing environment in a safe home and I was told yesterday she’s gained approximately 15 pounds. Zac Corbin – Brown county prosecutor

Two other kids aged 2 and 8 are now living with relatives.

Sharp says there weren’t any signs of abuse or neglect.

Both of those cases were also cases of a private placement.