OH:2 Amish men flee after drinking and buggying

Police in Ohio are looking for two men who took off running when they were pulled over for drinking and driving.

But there’s a catch here —

The men are Amish… And the vehicle they were operating was a buggy!

A sheriff’s deputy is on patrol in North Bloomfield in the heart of Trumbull county’s Amish country when he spots a buggy.

Inside he sees two Amish men drinking spiked iced tea.

On top of the buggy is a 12 pack of beer.

He also spots something unusual for an Amish buggy — a stereo system with large speakers.

Younger members of the Amish community often experiment with influences from the outside world.

But authorities in Trumbull county say they have a duty to enforce the law in Amish country the same way they do in the rest of the county.

“Unfortunately they’re not licensed, as far as the buggy goes, but it is a vehicle. It’s on the roadway. And the OVI laws do apply. You’re not allowed to drink and drive or operate a buggy.”

When the deputy attempted to stop and question the two men in the buggy about drinking and driving, they jumped out and ran.

Disappearing into a heavily wooded area on the side of the road.

The horse pulling the buggy took off running.

And the deputy gave chase, eventually catching up with it a short distance away.

“I’ve never operated an Amish buggy with a horse, but I’m told that the horse will know the way home regardless if the operator is awake or even in the buggy. That horse, I think just went a little further down the road and an oil gas well road and stopped.”

And once authorities find out who the wayward members of the Amish community are, they could be charged with failure to comply when the deputy ordered them to stop.