Ohio: Growing public health epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – A recent report shows over an 11-year period, suicide rates have increased by 45 percent among all Ohioans and 56 percent among people ages 10-24.

Despite the larger increase in suicide rates among young people, adults between 45 and 64 years of age had the highest rate of suicide.

Men ages 55-64 had the largest number.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Health calls it “a growing public health epidemic.”

D.K. Wright will bring you the full story on WTRF at 6 p.m.

Latest Posts