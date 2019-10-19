Ohio ‘haunted’ car wash brings clean, shiny scares!

BRUNSWICK, Ohio(CNN) – A clean car and a good scare!

That’s what you can get at the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio.

The car wash has turned the facility into a spooky experience.

Imagine being trapped inside your car while a creepy-looking clown stares you down!

I’m gonna have people in various positions throughout the tunnel, peeling soap away, scaring people — will have various props and scenes set up.

The haunting wash will cost drivers $20 but the unique Halloween experience is… priceless!