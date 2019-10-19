Ohio ‘haunted’ car wash brings clean, shiny scares!

Ohio

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

BRUNSWICK, Ohio(CNN) – A clean car and a good scare!

That’s what you can get at the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio.

The car wash has turned the facility into a spooky experience.

Imagine being trapped inside your car while a creepy-looking clown stares you down!

I’m gonna have people in various positions throughout the tunnel, peeling soap away, scaring people — will have various props and scenes set up.

The haunting wash will cost drivers $20 but the unique Halloween experience is… priceless!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter