Ohio ‘haunted’ car wash brings clean, shiny scares!

BRUNSWICK, Ohio(CNN) – A clean car and a good scare!
That’s what you can get at the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio.
The car wash has turned the facility into a spooky experience.
Imagine being trapped inside your car while a creepy-looking clown stares you down!
I’m gonna have people in various positions throughout the tunnel, peeling soap away, scaring people — will have various props and scenes set up.
The haunting wash will cost drivers $20 but the unique Halloween experience is… priceless!
