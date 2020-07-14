Ohio House bill proposes designating a “Dr. Amy Acton Day” to celebrate former ODH director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A bill was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives Monday designating February 26 as “Dr. Amy Acton Day” to celebrate the former Ohio Department of Health director.
Rep. Kent Smith, (D-Euclid) and Rep. Mary Lightbody, (D-Westerville) are the primary sponsors of the bill.
Five of their democratic colleagues, State Reps. Erica C. Crawley (Columbus), Tavia Galonski (Akron), Michael O’Brien (Warren), Michael Sheehy (Oregon), and Lisa Sobecki (Toledo), are cosponsors on the bill.
- Split Screen Episode 38 – IC Care
- Ohio Rep. Calls for ban on Confederate Flag at Fairs
- Zappos tries something new: sell 1 shoe instead of 2
- Michigan man killed in police shooting after fight over wearing mask
- Biden unveils ambitious plan to reach 100% clean electricity by 2035, pour trillions into green energy