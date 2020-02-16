Ohio mom battling cancer receives special message in the snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) — An Ohio woman who is battling cancer got a special message of hope from her daughter.

The woman’s daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, ‘Mom, be brave’ in some newly-fallen snow.

Schambach is a physician from Guatemala and said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom’s spirits.

Schambach was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like ‘somebody else cares.’

The Cleveland Clinic tweeted a picture of the message.

