Ohio no longer requires front license plates

Starting today, you can remove your front license plate on your car if you live in Ohio.
A bill signed into law by the governor allows most drivers to only have rear plates.
But if you drive a commercial tractor, the plate still has to be on the front of the vehicle.
The Department of Public Safety reminds drivers that improperly displaying the back license plate is a misdemeanor and a strict liability offense.
All of the states bordering Ohio also do not require a front plate.
