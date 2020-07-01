Ohio no longer requires front license plates

Starting today, you can remove your front license plate on your car if you live in Ohio.

A bill signed into law by the governor allows most drivers to only have rear plates.

But if you drive a commercial tractor, the plate still has to be on the front of the vehicle.

The Department of Public Safety reminds drivers that improperly displaying the back license plate is a misdemeanor and a strict liability offense.

All of the states bordering Ohio also do not require a front plate.

