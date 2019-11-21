Ohio: Puppy found abandoned and now rescued, in garbage bag

A rescued puppy is doing better – after being found tied up in a trash bag on a road in Ohio.

Investigators believe the dog was thrown from a car… And then apparently run over on Tuesday.

Officials at the SPCA of Cincinnati say it’s one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’ve seen.

An 8-and-a-half-week old puppy, stuffed in a trash bag, thrown out a window and left to die in Mt. Healthy.

Someone noticed the trash bag on Tuesday morning and called the police.

The puppy – now known as Harlan – miraculously survived, but has two broken legs, one of which may have to be amputated.

Caretakers have a lot of love to give the little guy and he’s quick to give it right back.

Their focus is on creating a caring environment for a recovering Harlan, while police focus on catching who hurt him.

Harlan is underweight and it will take several weeks before he can be put up for adoption.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to call them.