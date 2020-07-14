Ohio Rep. Calls for ban on Confederate Flag at Fairs

Lorain County, OH–The sale of the Confederate flag and other Confederate memorabilia may be prohibited at all fairs in Ohio if Ohio State House Representative Juanita Brent (D) is successful in passing legislation to ban the items statewide.

She is preparing to draft legislation.

Brent calls the Confederate flag a symbol of hate and says, “Every person should be welcome into any county and independent fairs within the state of Ohio.”

The flag is often for sale and on display at the Lorain County Fair and has been an issue there since 2015, the year the Ohio State Fair prohibited the flag and memorabilia.

Grocery store chain Meijer is dropping its sponsorship of the fair over the controversy.

Lorain County Commissioner Matt Lundy agrees the flag’s time at the fair is over. “We’re at a time in our history where we need to be united, not divided. I would wish that the fair board would step up to the plate and remove this symbol of division.”

Kim Myers, Lorain County Fair Board Director, said the fair board would enforce the rules set by the state regarding the flag.