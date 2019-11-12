Ohio state representative seeks to change official beverage from tomato juice to apple cider

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Did you know Ohio’s official beverage was tomato juice?

Did you also know an Akron-based state legislator wants to change it?

Statehouse Rep. Tavia Galonski has introduced a bill that would change the state code to make apple cider the new official state beverage.

The bill is officially called “To amend section 5.08 of the Revised Code to make apple cider instead of tomato juice the official beverage of the state.”

According to the website Ohio History Central, the state General Assembly officially adopted tomato juice as the state beverage in 1965. This was done in conjunction with the Tomato Festival in Reynoldsburg.

By 1965, Ohio was the second leading producer of tomato juice in the U.S., following behind California, according to the website.