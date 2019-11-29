Oil and Gas Industry pays more than $141 million in property taxes, OOGA says

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, a flame burns at the Shell Deer Park oil refinery in Deer Park, Texas. Iran has increased its offensive cyberattacks against the U.S. government and critical infrastructure as tensions have grown between the two nations, cybersecurity firms say. In recent weeks, hackers believed to be working for the Iranian government have targeted U.S. government agencies, as well as sectors of the economy, including oil and gas, sending waves of spear-phishing emails, according to representatives of cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike and FireEye, which regularly track such activity. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) – The Ohio Oil and Gas Association has released its 2019 report on oil and gas property tax statements in the Buckeye State.

They said between 2010 and 2017 total real-estate property taxes paid by oil and gas companies add up to around $141 million.

The OOGA expects this amount of paid property taxes will nearly double between 2010 and 2026.

Natural gas production has been on a steady incline in both Belmont and Jefferson Counties since 2015.

