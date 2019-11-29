Oil and Gas Industry pays more than $141 million in property taxes, OOGA says

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) – The Ohio Oil and Gas Association has released its 2019 report on oil and gas property tax statements in the Buckeye State.
They said between 2010 and 2017 total real-estate property taxes paid by oil and gas companies add up to around $141 million.
The OOGA expects this amount of paid property taxes will nearly double between 2010 and 2026.
Natural gas production has been on a steady incline in both Belmont and Jefferson Counties since 2015.
Latest Posts
- Ohio health officials see spike in suicide rates in recent years
- Trump thanks troops in Afghanistan, says Taliban want a deal
- Teacher’s aide accused of punching special needs student
- Overnight fire in abandoned home raises safety concerns for neighbors
- Personal finance courses get a boost in Pennsylvania schools