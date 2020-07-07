OSHP reports 22 people died in traffic crashes over 4th of July weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 22 people died in traffic crashes over the July Fourth reporting period.

OSHP said impairment was a factor in at least five of the 21 crashes that resulted in deaths.

7News told you last week that troopers were looked for impaired driving along with aggressive driving and other behavior that made the roads dangerous.

425 people were arrested for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges.

Traffic crashes totaled more than 630 this year.

The July Fourth reporting period spanned from Thursday, July 2 to Sunday, July 5.

How does that compare to last year?

In 2019, there were 16 fatal crashes that killed 17 people.

OSHP reminds motorists they can call #677 anytime to report impaired drivers or drug activity.