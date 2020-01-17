OSU Board reviews whether others failed to report accused doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The State Medical Board’s executive director says it has fast-tracked investigations related to whether licensees failed to report concerns about Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss decades ago.

Some of the late doctor’s accusers allege that a student health director and other medical colleagues were among school employees who knew concerns about Strauss but failed to stop him.

The medical board’s executive director confirmed Thursday that related investigations have been opened and it hopes to wrap those up “very soon.”

She didn’t name the medical professionals involved. Because of confidentiality restrictions, the board generally doesn’t disclose such details unless they face disciplinary action.

