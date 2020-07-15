“Patriotic Disobedience” Flyer at Ohio Bakery Causes Uproar

Kent, OH–After Stahl’s Bakery owner Cary James placed a “Patriotic Disobedience” flyer she found online in her window stating mandates about many recent government restrictions were questionable, the Kent, Ohio businesswoman learned the flyer’s message had blossomed into an online controversy in her northeast Ohio community.

The bakery received many negative comments on its Facebook page including these:

“If this sign is in your window, you can count on no business from my family.”

“Thank you Stahl’s Bakery for letting us know exactly what kind of people you are.”

“Has anyone contacted the Kent State Health Department?”

“People are disgusted. You deserve to lose business.”

James said no one said anything to her about the flyer,

“No, not one word. not one person talked to us. not one person called or complained or anything I can see,” James said.

James also said small businesses should remain open despite recent riots and pandemic concerns.

“If we’re allowing looters and rioters to run rampant and not say that’s wrong, and not allowing small businesses to not open, I do have a problem with that. Small businesses are what our economy is based on, and you turn small businesses into criminals by not allowing them to open.”

Kent City Council is set to vote Wednesday on whether wearing masks should be mandatory in the city.

Mayor Jerry Fiala said, ” We’re taking the steps to do this because we’re concerned about the health and safety of our city and concern about our businesses staying in business because if these businesses start shutting down for a second time, I don’t think many of them are going to be able to survive.”

James does not wear a mask due to health reasons and leaves the choice to wear one or not up to her customers.