Police offer: Pay parking tickets with canned food donations

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — A Cleveland-area community is among those allowing drivers to pay their parking tickets with non-perishable food donations instead of cash this holiday season.

WEWS-TV reports the Bay Village Police Department in northeastern Ohio is accepting canned tuna, soup, cereal and other items in lieu of monetary payment for tickets totaling up to $25, at a rate of one item for every $5 in fines owed.

The offer is good through the end of the year. It’s a partnership with a Bay Food Ministry, a group that provides food assistance for those in need.

A department Facebook post says tickets for handicap parking and fire lane violations don’t qualify, and any fines beyond $25 must be paid in cash.

Bay Village is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

___

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com

LATEST HEADLINES