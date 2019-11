WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio woman was found dead in her home last week after dogs allegedly attacked and killed her.

According to authorities, her cause of death is attributed to several bites by two Great Danes.

The victim is identified as 49-year-old Mary Matthews.

Her husband stated that one of the dogs recently became vicious but she refused to get rid of it.

Both dogs were taken by the Warren County Dog Warden and euthanized.