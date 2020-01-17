Police release body cam video from coyote attack in Ohio

WARNING: Some may find the video below disturbing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police released video Friday showing an incident where an officer was attacked by a coyote.

CPD says the officer was checking on a stranded motorist on the exit ramp from I-70 to Hamilton Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. James Fuqua tells NBC4 the officer said the coyote came out of nowhere and bit him. The officer then said he punched the coyote, and it ran away.

The officer called for backup. When more officers arrived, the coyote came back.

Sgt. Fuqua says officers tried to tase the coyote but were unsuccessful. He says officers then corralled the animal near the wood line and used a gun to humanely put the animal down.

The officer who was bit was taken to the hospital in stable condition and it expected to make a full recovery.

Latest Posts: