CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say they have arrested the driver of a tractor-trailer who held a female hostage and led police on a chase along Interstate 275.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol began pursuing the rig Saturday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of I-275 in Cincinnati.
Hours later, after the hostage was freed, police were able to disable the truck and use a stun device to subdue the driver.
Cincinnati police said the hostage, believed to be his wife, might have a broken leg. Police said the driver will likely face multiple counts of felonious assault.
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 61 new positive COVID-19 cases
- Coronavirus In Ohio County: 8 new positive COVID-19 cases
- Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27
- Police: Trucker with female hostage arrested after chase
- Brothers in arms; Indians show support for social justice