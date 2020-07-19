Police: Trucker with female hostage arrested after chase

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say they have arrested the driver of a tractor-trailer who held a female hostage and led police on a chase along Interstate 275.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol began pursuing the rig Saturday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of I-275 in Cincinnati.

Hours later, after the hostage was freed, police were able to disable the truck and use a stun device to subdue the driver.

Cincinnati police said the hostage, believed to be his wife, might have a broken leg. Police said the driver will likely face multiple counts of felonious assault.