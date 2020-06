COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Protests over the death of George Floyd — could have been heard for yet another day outside the Ohio Statehouse.

People were chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “hands up, don’t shoot” — this afternoon. A man with a megaphone asked the group to stay peaceful — while demanding change.

There was someone who threw a water bottle at a police car. But the group said they must stay peaceful if they want their voices to be heard.