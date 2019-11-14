Road closures in Steubenville

Steubenville OH (WTRF)- Officials say roads are closed today for work on the Valve and Waterline Replacement Project.
Westbound traffic on Market Street between 4th Street and Commercial Alley will be closed, along with Commercial Alley from Market Street to Dollar Tree.
That began at 7 this morning and will continue until work is completed.
