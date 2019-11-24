Sen. Brown continues to fight for coal miners’ pension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown continues to fight for protections of coal miners, retirees and their widows in the Buckeye State.

This follows mounting concern over coal miners pensions after coal giant, Murray Energy, announced its bankruptcy filings late last month.

Sen. Brown says he’s working on a bipartisan agreement in Congress to ensure pensions will be paid.

He wants a solution before the new year.

It’s not a partisan issue. It’s for union miners who did nothing wrong. Their pensions are at-risk. Congress has got to fix this and we got to do it before the end of the year. Sen. Sherrod Brown, OH (D)

Officials say Congress may vote on this before christmas.

