Some Ohioans eligible for financial assistance with home heating costs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Columbia Gas of Ohio is reminding Ohio residents of available funding for certain households during the winter months.

With temperatures dropping, the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is helping Ohioans manage rising heating costs.

The one-time fee is applied to the customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill.

This funding helps the most vulnerable populations manage their winter heating costs. More than 70 percent of households receiving assistance include a child, senior, or disable person. That’s why it’s so important that we advocate for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) on a national level and continue to help get the word out to Ohio families. Doug Nusbaum, Vice President of External & Customer Affairs

Eligible households must have a income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify.

More than 96,000 Columbia Gas customers received funding through this program last year.

Additional information about HEAP can be found on their website.