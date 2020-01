STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Superload transport that previously stalled multiple times during its journey to Hopedale will officially be back on the road this weekend.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation, the transport will begin its journey in Steubenville on Saturday.

U.S. 22 and State Route 43 is expected to face traffic delays on Saturday while Cadiz Road, State Route 151 and U.S. 22 may see some congestion on Sunday.

