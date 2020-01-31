Superload transport heading Northbound on SR 151

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

UPDATE (Feb. 2) – The Superload transport resumed travel on Sunday morning after parking overnight on the Reeds Mill Westbound on-ramp to U.S. 22.

As of 11:30 a.m., the superload is traveling along State Route 151. The transport will continue Northbound until it reaches the MarkWest fractionator facility (Giacobi Road) in Hopedale.

A final superload transport is scheduled for next weekend, weather permitting.

UPDATE (Feb. 1) – According to Ohio Department of Transportation officials, the superload has completed travel requirements for Saturday.

The superload will park overnight on the Reeds Mill Westbound on-ramp to U.S. 22. The on-ramp is closed to all traffic.

The transport is expected to resume Sunday morning, weather permitting.

2:25 p.m. – Final update for Saturday move: the Superload is parked on the Reeds Mill westbound on ramp to U.S. 22. (the ramp is now closed). The move will resume at sunrise tomorrow, weather permitting.

The final superload transport is scheduled for the following weekend, weather permitting.

ORIGINAL (Jan. 31) – The Superload transport that previously stalled multiple times during its journey to Hopedale will officially be back on the road this weekend.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation, the transport will begin its journey in Steubenville on Saturday.

U.S. 22 and State Route 43 is expected to face traffic delays on Saturday while Cadiz Road, State Route 151 and U.S. 22 may see some congestion on Sunday.

