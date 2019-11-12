‘Tears of joy’: 16-year-old Ohio cheerleader in medically induced coma opens eyes, moves hand

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – The mother of a 16-year-old Ohio girl who has been in a medically-induced coma since last month shared several incredible updates this past weekend.

Emma Pfouts’ mother, Christina Weigand, of Norton, shared on Facebook that her teenage daughter opened her eyes, and also moved her hand and arm.

Last month, Weigand told WJW her daughter, a Norton High School cheerleader, suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction which then led to cardiac arrest.

Over the weekend, Weigand gave everyone a very promising update: “Yesterday she not only moved her hand & arm, but she also shook her head from side to side as if to say no, don’t give up on me, I’m still here fighting. We don’t know what the future holds for Emma💕 but she has proven she makes miracles happen time and time again.”

Weigand also shared video of Emma moving her hand and wrote, “I have NO WORDS, just tears of joy!! I just want to share this special moment with all of YOU because all of YOU MADE THIS HAPPEN WITH YOUR CONSTANT PRAYERS 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ for our sweet Emma 💕!!!!”

Emma’s mom said the teen opened her eyes and was able to track her for a few moments from the head of the bed to the bottom, “which is amazing,” she wrote.

Weigand is so thankful for everyone’s continued thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe Account has been created to support Emma and her family.