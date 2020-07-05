Unemployment benefits set to expire in Ohio; Senator airs concerns

OH (WTRF) — Your unemployment benefits will expire by the end of this month, and Senator Sherrod Brown is concerned for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who won’t be called back into work in the next few weeks.

Some other people will soon go back to work, but many of them may not have childcare, personal protective equipment, or occupational safety and health guidelines.

I’m very concerned about people who are not working, who likely won’t get called back into work, and who lose their unemployment benefit because the President and Senator McConnell have refused to extend these benefits. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio

Senator Brown says Senator McConnell sees no urgency in extending the unemployment benefits anytime soon.

The economic numbers still aren’t good as some parts of the country have already shut down again due to COVID.

Senator Brown says we have to do better at the national and state level.