Video shows moment Ohio school bus overturned

THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Video released Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the moment a Northern Local Schools bus overturned in Perry County in December.

The crash happened on December 19, 2019 along State Route 13 at the intersection of State Route 204.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1996 Ford Mustang failed to stop at a red light and was struck by the school bus.

Video released Monday shows students pinned inside the bus, screaming for help as they try to free themselves. The bus driver stays calm, telling the students to get out through windows and the emergency exit if they can.

The students slowly managed to get out of the bus, despite how bad the damage was.

Eight students and the bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, were all transported to Licking Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-five students were on board at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mustang, Joseph Thornton, 42, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said Thornton was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

The case has been referred to the Perry County Prosecutor for review.

