Wilt death prompts plant recall at Walmart

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has confirmed that some plants shipped to Walmart are being recalled because of plant disease.

Walmart and Rural King stores have agreed to initiate a voluntary recall of rhododendron plants from their stores.

Approximately 1,600 rhododendron plants from the infected nursery were shipped to Ohio retailers and at least 17 other states.

If you purchased a rhododendron from Walmart, you should monitor the plant for signs of disease, including leaf spots and shoot dieback.

It’s also advised that Ohioans who purchased rhododendrons or lilac plants from Walmart or Rural King between March and May of this year to dispose of them to prevent further spread of the disease.

Plants should not be put in public trash. They can be destroyed by burning, deep burial or double bagging the plant with its roots in heavy-duty trash bags for disposal in a landfill that will take the infected plant.

Sanitize all garden tools with bleach or 91 percent or higher alcohol.

If you have any questions about Phytophtora ramorum you are welcome to contact the Division of Plant Health by email at plantpest@agri.ohio.gov or 614-728-6406.