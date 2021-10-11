Ohio’s and Brooke’s boards of education to meet on masks Monday night

OHIO and BROOKE COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Monday night, two counties will meet to discuss masks in schools.



In Brooke County, the superintendent is expected to talk about continuing masks in the district for another couple of weeks. A vote is not expected, but the superintendent is expected to make that recommendation.



In Ohio County, the board will be discussing whether to continue the mask policy. The last time the board of education voted. The outcome was four people in favor of students wearing masks, and one against.

