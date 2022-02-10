OHIO (WTRF) – Inflation continues to rise across the country, and it’s rising at the fastest rate that we’ve seen in four decades.

For Americans, on the simplest level, this news means that unless you got a 7.5% raise over the last year, you’re taking home less money this year than you did last year. Why inflation is rising so quickly is harder to pinpoint.

A key gage for inflation is the Consumer Price Index, which was up 7.5% from last year, and was the largest increase that Americans have seen since May of 1982. Food, energy and housing prices increased the fastest last month. For example, gas prices and used cars are up 40%.

We spoke with both of Ohio’s Senators, who have very different takes on this new data, and what’s responsible for the dramatic rise.

“We’ve pumped so much stimulus into the economy. That’s what all the economists say is it’s a question of demand and supply. And stimulus means a lot more Federal money going out and that caused a lot more demand. And on the supply side, because of COVID and other reasons, including some regulations we had a supply chain issue. So you’ve got less supply and more demand, and it causes a bunch of inflation.” Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown agrees that more needs to be done to combat inflation than has been done up to this point, but he believes the country is still on track financially.

“I know that some will just say well it’s government spending that caused inflation, the fact is this is the fastest growing economy we’ve seen in 20 years. Our economy has grown faster than China’s for the first time in 20 years.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Senator Brown says that millions of jobs were created thanks to the actions of a new President and a new Congress. Critics of that position argue that many of those new jobs are actually just old jobs lost during the pandemic that are now being refilled as restrictions are lifted.

