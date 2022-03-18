COLUMBUS, Oh.-(WTRF)

New details from across the Buckeye State-

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered all 88 county boards of elections to continue preparing for the May 3rd primary, but to not send out any ballots.

Military and overseas absentee voting was supposed to begin Friday.

This is all happening one day after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the Ohio redistricting commission’s legislative maps.

According to the Associated Press, LaRose coupled a directive issued to county election boards late Thursday with a letter to the Ohio Redistricting Commission. He said counties are now “simply out of time” to complete the work necessary to hold Statehouse elections as scheduled.



The court has ordered them to draw maps for a fourth time, but this time in public by March 28th.

The Associated Press is also reporting his order prohibits counties from altering or sending ballots until further notice. LaRose can’t change the election date himself. That’s up to the legislature or a federal court.



