Oil prices taking hit during COVID-19 but low prices are normal to the Mountain State

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oil prices have taken a tremendous hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And along with much of the nation, the mountain states oil and gas industries are seeing the effects.

This is all being caused by the lack of demand. With stay at home orders in place many individuals are not traveling.

Anne Blankenship, Executive Director of West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas association,

tells us West Virginia is continuing what they would normally do since prices at this rate are not exactly new to our state.

A low price environment is not new to this industry West Virginia or really across the country. So we are continuing to do what we are already doing which is cutting costs becoming more efficient focusing on priorities and continuing status que. Anne Blankenship – Executive Director of West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association

While companies have made adjustments due to COVID-19 many have invested themselves in the Mountain State. All do to the enormous amounts of natural gas in our areas.

And the future Blankenship believes looks bright for this industry.

They plan to continue to produce and welcome more manufacturing jobs.