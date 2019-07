A truck leaking hazardous waste oil has created a Hazmat situation in Wheeling.

A truck leaking hazardous waste oil has created a Hazmat situation starting at Peninsula Street to 16th & Chapline Street to the 26th Street I-470 collector onto I-470 Eastbound. Police & Fire have several roads closed. Roads will be closed throughout the morning & afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KgRuhSYFZM — Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) July 3, 2019

The hazard starts at Peninsula street to 16th street & Chapline street to the 26th street I-470 collector onto I-470 Eastbound.

Roads will be closed throughout morning and afternoon

The driver of the truck has been issued two citations for having an unsecured load, one under state code, a second under federal code.

The Wheeling Fire Department and Ohio County EMA officials are on scene

Stay with WTRF.com for updates