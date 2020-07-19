OIU Agents issue citation to Powhatan Point bar for violating health orders

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) issued a citation to the Riverside Restaurant & Bar in Powhatan Point, OH for violations of Ohio Department of Health orders.

OIU agents visited the establishment after receiving a complaint from the Belmont County Health Department advising that the bar was hosting a “Jambo Party” and believed it to attract a large crowd.

Agents arrived and observed a large crowd standing around the bar with many of them consuming alcohol.

Numerous people were moving about freely consuming alcohol, hugging each other, and crowded shoulder to shoulder in some places.

None of the employees were wearing masks and no attempts were made to create social distancing.

Agents issued an administrative citation which reflected the violation of improper conduct-disorderly activity.

The Ohio Health Department issued the orders to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.