For the first-time ever, a state is taking drug makers to court over the opioid epidemic.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter made his opening remarks Tuesday, saying powerful pain killers led to the “worst manmade public health crisis” in U.S. History.

However, drug makers are denying those accusations.

The outcome could shape the negotiation of the unresolved 1,500 opioid lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments. Those have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.