Oldest living World War II veteran in Weirton is honored by the city

WEIRTON,W.Va- (WTRF) World War II Veteran Paul Christian of Weirton was the recipient of the mayor’s proclamation for his service in the United States Army Air Corps.

On Monday night Christian, who is Weirton’s oldest living veteran at 97 years old, was given the proclamation during the city council meeting.

Christian served for three years as a link trainer operator in the Army Air Corps and says he is thrilled to receive this honor from the city.

“When it comes to your turn you’ve got to step up like so many people stepped up before me in my generation. So your turn comes, you stand and do your job.” Paul Christian, Oldest living WW II Veteran living in Weirton

Christian served a total of three years and during his time he was stationed in Central Burma.

He received a total of five different distinguished awards.

The World War Two Victory Ribbon and Good Conduct Medals are among his achievements.

Christian will turn 98 in August.