Oliver Anthony says he plans to write new music soon.

In a social media post, Oliver Anthony says he plans to work on new music in November and December of 2023.

“I have dozens of unfinished songs that have been put on the back burner in the whirlwind of the last two months,” Anthony said.

Anthony said the songs that are being posted on YouTube / streaming services were higher r quality, simple acoustic-style recordings of previously released Android songs.

Anthony says he will be home most of November and December and new songs should be out for release in early 2024.