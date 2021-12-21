One Belmont County organization has new way to repurpose your “real” Christmas tree

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Oh.-(WTRF) One organization in Ohio is already wondering, “What will you do with your Christmas tree after taking off the very last ornament?”

The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District wants to know about “real” trees and not the artificial ones and here’s why.

This is the second year the Belmont S.W.C.D. is asking for real trees so they can repurpose them for wildlife habitat.

District Program Administrator Hannah Carpenter says they sink the trees to the bottom of ponds for the fish habitat while they make brush piles for the rabbit habitat in an effort to give back.

“At Christmastime, in our giving to others, we also tend to take a lot from the earth. So, it’s a really great way to give back to the environment, to give back to the earth in the spirit of giving and taking less.” Hannah Carpenter, Belmont Soil & Water Conservation District

Carpenter says you can drop off “real” trees only behind the Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District’s office located at 130 West Main Street in Saint Clairsville beginning December 26th.